US Virus Updates: Inmates Try to Get Virus in Hopes of Release; Officials Warn of Virus Fraud

Coronavirus infection rates are spiking to new highs in several metropolitan areas and smaller communities across the country, according to undisclosed data the White House's pandemic task force is using to track rates of infection, which was obtained by NBC News.

The data contained in a May 7 coronavirus task force report are at odds with President Donald Trump's Monday declaration that "all throughout the country, the numbers are coming down rapidly."

Meanwhile, the White House began requiring all staffers entering the West Wing to wear a facial covering Monday and asked aides to avoid going there "unless you absolutely need to conduct in-person business in the West Wing," according to a memo sent to staffers.

The decision comes days after a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence and a valet to President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus. Trump has repeatedly declined to wear as a face covering in public settings.

Three members of the coronavirus task force -- Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen Hahn -- placed themselves in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Sheriff: California Inmates Tried to Infect Themselves in Hopes of Release

A group of Los Angeles County inmates deliberately tried to infect themselves with the coronavirus in a mistaken belief they would be released if they were sick, the sheriff said Monday.

Video released Monday by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared to show inmates at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic drinking from the same bottle of hot water and taking turns breathing through the same mask.

Villanueva called the behavior disturbing.

"As a direct result of the behavior seen in the video, 21 men tested positive for COVID-19 within a week," he said in a statement.

Today, @LACoSheriff Villanueva spoke about a dangerous plot in our jail system: Inmates deliberately trying to catch #COVID19 in hopes of early release. Watch the news conference to see inmates pass around protective equipment https://t.co/m1tgOGmhGS… pic.twitter.com/J0rG1VmdNs — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2020

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Virus Unleashes Wave of Fraud in US Amid Fear and Scarcity

A 39-year-old former investment manager in Georgia was already facing federal federal charges that he robbed hundreds of retirees of their savings through a Ponzi scheme when the rapid spread of COVID-19 presented an opportunity.

Christopher A. Parris started pitching himself as a broker of surgical masks amid the nationwide scramble for protective equipment in those first desperate weeks of the outbreak, federal authorities said. Within weeks, Parris was making millions of dollars on sales orders.

Except there were no masks.

Law enforcement officials say Parris is part of what they are calling a wave of fraud tied to the outbreak.

Homeland Security Investigations, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security, is leading a nationwide crackdown. It has opened over 370 cases and so far arrested 11 people, as part of “Operation Stolen Promise,” according to Matthew Albence, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It’s incredibly rampant and it’s growing by the day,” Albence said. “We’re just scratching the surface of this criminal activity. ”

Parris has not yet entered a plea to fraud charges and his lawyers did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Nationwide, investigators have turned up more than false purveyors of PPE. They have uncovered an array of counterfeit or adulterated products, from COVID-19 tests kits and treatments to masks and cleaning products.