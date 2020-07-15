US Virus Updates: Hospitals to Send Data to DC, Not CDC; Miami-Dade at ‘Critical Moment'

In another grim milestone, Florida, a major coronavirus hotspot in the United States, surpassed its daily record of virus-related deaths when it recorded 132 on Tuesday, NBC Miami reported.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Louisiana, another virus hotspot, on Tuesday. Prior to his arrival, the state's attorney general announced he'd tested positive for the virus. Appearing at Louisiana State University, the Republican vice president described the nation as "in a much better position today to deal with the pandemic" even as virus cases continue to climb. He also urged schools to reopen calling it a critical step in reopening the country.

Admiral Brett Giroir, HHS’s assistant secretary for health, also expressed optimism about getting children back into school physically, calling the risks to them "very small." He said data from the U.S. and from other countries suggest, "though not definitive, that small children have very little chance of spreading it among themselves or to other people."

Looking ahead, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said that the co-occurrence of the influenza virus and the coronavirus in the fall and winter could lead to "one of the most difficult times" in American public health.

In a glimmer of hope, Moderna, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company, aims to begin its final phase of testing for its virus vaccine July 27, NBC News reports. It's the first to announce an estimated start date for phase 3 trials in the United States.

Nationwide, the U.S. has recorded more than 3.4 million cases of the coronavirus and over 137,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Hospitals Told to Send Coronavirus Data to Washington, Not CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will "no longer control" the coronavirus data collection system from hospitals across the nation, a spokesman for U.S. Health and Human Services confirmed Tuesday night.

The New York Times reported earlier Tuesday that the administration had ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington beginning Wednesday, raising concerns from health experts that it will be politicized or withheld from the public.

Michael Caputo, assistant secretary for public affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement to NBC News that it would be a faster system.

He said that the CDC has about a one-week lag in reporting hospital data.

Governor, Miami-Dade Mayors Say County at ‘Critical Moment' in Coronavirus Fight

A group of Miami-Dade mayors and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came together Tuesday to discuss how the county can better fight the recent surge in coronavirus cases, NBC Miami reported.

"I think it's really important as we're at this critical moment here that we're able to turn this in a better direction," DeSantis said during the meeting with the mayors, which included Miami-Dade's Carlos Gimenez, Miami's Francis Suarez, Miami Beach's Dan Gelber, Miami Gardens' Oliver Gilbert and Doral's Juan Carlos Bermudez.

The meeting came as Miami-Dade added more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with more than one-fourth of people who were tested testing positive over the past two weeks. The county's coronavirus dashboard showed ICU bed capacity at 108%.

"Dade right now is the place where we're seeing the most spread and then obviously the most clinical consequences," DeSantis said.

There was broad agreement that the next week or so will determine whether additional business closures or restrictions will be needed.