US Virus Updates: Fla. Gov. Claims ‘Plateau' But Cases Still High; Dallas Daily Cases Dip Below 1K

The Trump administration resumed its coronavirus task force briefings at the White House on Tuesday, with President Donald Trump warning that the coronavirus "will get worse before it gets better." It was the first such briefing since late April.

At a memorial for frontline workers who have died from COVID-19, the nation's largest nurses union demanded federal action to protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic. The calls come amid a widespread shortage of personal protective equipment in hospitals.

And two potential coronavirus vaccines -- one developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and the other by the Chinese company CanSino Biologics -- have shown promising results in early trials. While experts say it's encouraging news, they warned Tuesday that some of the biggest hurdles still lie ahead, NBC News reports.

Congressional Republicans on Tuesday remained at odds with Democrats over how much money is enough to ease the financial burden as businesses endure repeated closures to contain the spread of the virus. Republicans are poised to roll out a $1 trillion package, what Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called a “starting point” in talks. It's a counter-offer to House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi's $3 trillion House-passed plan as they race to strike a deal by the end of the month.

The U.S. has neared 3.9 million coronavirus cases nationwide, with more than 142,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Governor Says COVID Has Reached 'Plateau' in Florida, But New Cases Remain High

Dr. David Moorhead, of Florida Hospital in Orlando, said on Tuesday that his hospital has reached a plateau in the coronavirus battle, NBC Miami reported.

"I think you have seen a plateau in some places, like Central Florida, which is a good thing," Gov. Ron DeSantis chimed in.

No doubt, the increase in new cases has been leveling off in recent days, but fewer tests were reported and the percent of them coming back positive the last two days climbed to a two-week high of 17.8%.

And hospitalizations continue to climb at a record pace. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 9,520 patients in Florida hospitals with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In South Florida, concerned doctors are facing heavier caseloads.

"The number of individuals who are sick enough to require an ICU bed has steadily gone up," said Dr. Ailleen Marty, an epidemiologist at Florida International University. "The fact that not just Jackson, but Baptist and several other health systems in our community are begging for more staff -- and have already obtained additional staff and need more -- is the true indicator of how desperate the situation is."

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 50th case.

Dallas County Below 1,000 New Cases for First Time in 18 Days

For the first time in 18 days, the Dallas County Health Department reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, NBC DFW reported.

On Tuesday, the county saw 734 new cases and 11 additional deaths, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 43,026.

There have been 537 deaths in Dallas County connected to the virus, which is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind heart disease and cancers.