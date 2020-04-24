US Virus Updates: Calif. Sees Deadliest Day Yet; GOP Eyes Protests Warily

With about one in six workers now without a job, the debate amongst governors and the American people over whether to reopen businesses continues to rage.

However, health officials are urging people to follow their social distancing recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They're also warning that injecting disinfectants is "irresponsible" and "dangerous" after President Donald Trump wondered at a press briefing Thursday if it might be a way to keep the virus from "doing a number on the lungs."

The U.S. death toll in the coronavirus pandemic reached nearly 50,000 people — the highest in the world — with nearly 870,000 confirmed cases on Friday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The true figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing and difficulties in counting the dead.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

As Curve Begins to Flatten, California Sees Deadliest Day Yet

The past 24 hours has been the state’s deadliest day since the COVID-19 crisis began with a reported 115 deaths, but the Bay Area overall has seen a steadying of the curve.

“One hundred and fifteen human beings lost their lives, families torn apart,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “It was the deadliest day in the state of California.”

Most reported deaths were in Southern California but Newsom added the numbers of hospitalizations dropped again and the Bay Area appears to be flattening the curve.

Though Santa Clara County, which was the first county to issue a stay-at-home order, is nearing 2,000 cases, the number of patients in hospitals and those in the ICU is still slightly down from April 1.

As the curve is bent, Bay Area counties are expected to slowly get back to normal.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

'Republicans Are Nervous': Some in GOP Eye Protests Warily

The latest demonstration by right-wing groups against measures to contain the coronavirus will be held Friday in Wisconsin, where hundreds, and possibly thousands of people plan to descend on the state Capitol to protest the Democratic governor's stay-home ordinance.

It's expected to be among the biggest of the protests that have popped up around the U.S. in recent days. But as with some earlier events, one group will be noticeably absent: the state's most prominent Republicans.

That includes Sen. Ron Johnson, a Trump ally, who says he'll be sheltering in place at his home in Oshkosh about 90 miles from Madison.

"I’m neither encouraging nor discouraging them," said Johnson, 65, whose career was launched by the tea party movement, a protest effort with ties to the current one. He urged anyone who decides to attend the protest to practice good personal hygiene and social distancing.

Johnson's distance and ambivalence is shared by many Republicans as they warily watch the protests — with their images of gun-toting activists, the occasional Confederate flag, and protesters wearing Trump hats but no face masks. Six months away from an election, the protests are forcing some Republicans to reckon with a restless right flank advocating an unpopular opinion even as the party seeks to make gains with moderates, women and suburban voters.

Polls show the sentiment behind these groups is currently unpopular. A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 12% of Americans say the measures in place where they live to prevent the spread of the coronavirus go too far, though Republicans are roughly four times as likely as Democrats to say so — 22% to 5%. The majority of Americans — 61% — feel the steps taken by government officials in their area are about right.

Still, a network of conservative groups has activated to support the efforts — seizing on the anxiety and distrust that comes with a moment of turmoil. Conservative groups with national networks, including FreedomWorks and Tea Party Patriots, have pushed the “reopen” message on social media.

Protests calling for cities and states to ease COVID-19 stay-at-home orders continued across the country. President Trump has voiced his support for the rallies, and also taken the message online, calling for several states to "liberate" even though they haven't met guidelines created by his administration to reopen. Now, many governors are pushing back.