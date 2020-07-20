US Virus Updates: Bahamas to Ban Most US Visitors Amid Outbreak

Top Republican leaders in Congress are expected to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss another virus relief package as the coronavirus continues to batter the United States and its economy.

Despite flickers of an economic upswing as states eased stay-at-home orders in May and June, the jobless rate remained at double digits, higher than it ever was in the last decade's Great Recession.

With 17 straight weeks of unemployment claims topping 1 million — usually about 200,000 — many households were facing a cash crunch and losing employer-backed health insurance coverage.

Trump insisted again Sunday that the virus would “disappear,” but the president's view did not at all match projections from the leading health professionals straining to halt the U.S.'s alarming caseloads and death toll.

"It’s not going to magically disappear," said a somber Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., last week during a visit to a hospital in his home state to thank front-line workers. McConnell will present a $1 trillion package, which he has been quietly working on for weeks, to the president on Monday.

The U.S. has topped 3.75 million coronavirus cases, with more than 141,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Bahamas Announces It Will Close Its Borders to Most US Visitors

The Bahamas announced Sunday that it plans to close its borders to most international visitors, including those from the U.S., NBC News reported.

As part of the ban, flights and cruise ships from the U.S. will no longer be allowed into the Bahamas, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

The nation hopes to curb an increase in cases that Minnis attributed to a recent spike in international travelers visiting the islands.

Private yachts and flights will still be allowed to enter, although the Bahamas' airline, Bahamasair, will be banned from flying to the United States, Minnis said.

Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union will be allowed to send commercial flights without passengers to the country of nearly 400,000 to pick up visitors and return them to their home countries, he said. The measure will go into effect Wednesday.