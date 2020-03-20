US Mexico Border

US and Mexico Curtail Cross-Border Travel

The limits on travel will apply only to recreational and tourist travel. Trade will not be affected

By Elliot Spagat

In this file photo, a border agent walks on roof of the US border inspection station as cars pass wait in typically long lines to enter the United States from Mexico on the morning that the US population hit the historic milestone of 300 million on October 17, 2006 in Tijuana, Mexico.
David McNew/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. and Mexico would sharply restrict cross-border travel to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The limits on travel will apply only to nonessential travel such as for recreation and tourism. Trade will not be affected.

The restrictions are similar to limits the U.S. and Canada put in place earlier this week along their shared border.

There also will be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities.

Trump says these actions taking with America’s North American partners “will save countless lives.”

--Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report from Washington.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

