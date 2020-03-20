US and Mexico Curtail Cross-Border Travel

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. and Mexico would sharply restrict cross-border travel to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The limits on travel will apply only to nonessential travel such as for recreation and tourism. Trade will not be affected.

The restrictions are similar to limits the U.S. and Canada put in place earlier this week along their shared border.

There also will be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities.

Trump says these actions taking with America’s North American partners “will save countless lives.”

--Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report from Washington.