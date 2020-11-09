US COVID-19 Deaths Reach 240K as Cases Surge Past 10M

The U.S. has recorded more than 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue surging nationwide, according to NBC News.

As of about 9 p.m. ET Monday, NBC News reports the U.S. has recorded 10,173,333 cases and 240,051 deaths.

The White House coronavirus task force under outgoing President Donald Trump in late March initially said models showed COVID-19 would kill from 100,000 to 240,000 people.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it anticipates from 250,000 to 266,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Nov. 28.

Hospitalization and case counts have surged across much of the country, with the Midwest and the Southwest getting hit the hardest. Doctors and officials have warned people that hospitals could quickly become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. set three new daily COVID-19 cases records consecutively last week, surging to more than 120,000 new cases within a single day nationwide.

Joe Biden was elected as the next president as cases are at an all-time high, with a record average of nearly 109,000 new ones each day over the past week, the Associated Press reports. They’re up over two weeks ago in every state but Alabama and Rhode Island.

COVID-19-linked deaths stand at 939 a day over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.