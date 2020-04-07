US Coronavirus Updates: USNS Comfort Crew Member Tests Positive; Death Toll Tops 10,000

In a promising sign, the nation's largest coronavirus hotspot appears to be approaching its peak, officials said Monday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said "the numbers look like it may be turning," but he warned that the crisis is far from over.

The nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was cautiously optimistic, saying that in New York, "what we have been doing has been working."

As deaths in the U.S. neared 11,000, with more than 368,000 confirmed infections, President Donald Trump said mitigation efforts were showing signs of slowing the spread of the virus.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

USNS Comfort Crew Member Tests Positive

A crew member on the Navy hospital ship the USNS Comfort, dispatched to New York City to help in the coronavirus outbreak in the region, has tested positive for the illness COVID-19, NBC News reports.

The Navy said in a statement that the crew member tested positive Monday and is isolated from other crew or any patients.

"There is no impact to Comfort’s mission, and this will not affect the ability for Comfort to receive patients," the Navy said.

The USNS Comfort, with a capacity of around 1,000 beds, was initially supposed to take non-virus patients in order to help local hospitals care for cases associated with the epidemic, but on Monday the governor and President Donald Trump said it would take COVID-19 patients. Trump said it would also take patients from New Jersey.

The Department of Defense released a timelapse of the USNS Comfort arriving in New York City.

US Death Toll Climbs Past 10,000

The United States reached yet another grim milestone as the death toll surpassed 10,000 nationwide. New York state accounts for nearly half of the dead with 3,500 deaths in New York City alone.

In comparison, Spain has just more than 13,300 deaths and Italy has some 16,500, according to Johns Hopkins University.

United States officials estimate that the nation could see 100,000 to 240,000 deaths at best by the end of the outbreak.