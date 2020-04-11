US Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Nears 18,800 as Easter Approaches

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. has climbed to nearly 19,000 while the total number of cases surpassed 501,600, according to a tally from John's Hopkins University.

New York state leads the world in coronavirus infections with nearly 174,500 confirmed cases, a number that only counts infected people who have been tested. The death toll in the state has climbed to nearly 7,900, with the majority of the cases and fatalities concentrated in New York City.

Worldwide, more than 1.7 million have been diagnosed since the virus emerged in China in December. The death toll reached a grim milestone on Friday, topping 100,000 fatalities globally.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Burning Man Canceled, Virtual Festival on Instead

Burning Man, the music festival that takes over the Nevada desert every summer, has been canceled, organizers announced Friday night.

Instead of setting up its venue in the Black Rock desert, the festival will instead take place virtually.

"In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever, " the statement read. "But public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities."

Details about the virtual event are still being ironed out, including whether participants will need to purchase a ticket.

Although the statement acknowledged the virtual event would likely be "messy and awkward with mistakes," the organizers invited people to hold onto their tickets and make a tax-deductible donation to the Burning Man Project.

The organization said that with the cancellation, it expects substantial staff layoffs and pay cuts will be needed to ensure it can remain operational until the 2021 festival season.

"This is going to be a tough year for us, as we know it will be for you, but we will get through it together," the statement read.

The group added it was committed to providing refunds to those who need them. Ticketholders can request a refund through their profile on the site.

Tickets for the event, which first started in 1986 on a San Francisco beach, cost nearly $500.

More than 70,000 people flood Burning Man's Black Rock City venue, according to a festival census.

The festival was set to run from Aug. 30 through Sept. 7.

Experimental Drug Remdesivir Shows Potential, Early Research Suggests

Early research shows an experimental treatment for the coronavirus may help very sick patients improve their breathing, though experts caution more studies are needed before the drug, remdesivir, can be recommended, NBC News reports.

The research, published Friday in The New England Journal of Medicine, looked at 53 coronavirus patients who had been given remdesivir through what’s called "compassionate use."

In a majority of the patients — 68%— doctors were able to reduce the amount of oxygen support needed. What's more, 17 of 30 patients who'd been on ventilators were able to come off of those machines. That's important because COVID-19 patients who need to be put on ventilators appear to be more likely to suffer long-term health consequences, and may have worse outcomes.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Hundreds of cars lined up at a food drive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as organizations try to help people through the coronavirus pandemic. In Oklahoma City, the lines of cars even caused traffic delays.