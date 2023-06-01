Uptick in COVID-19 Found in NY Wastewater. Here's What It Could Mean

Is COVID-19 making a comeback in New York?

More than a dozen wastewater plants across the state are now reporting high concentrations of the virus, according to a dashboard that tracks COVID, which is run by the New York State Wastewater Surveillance Network.

The "high" ranking indicates there are at least 50 cases of COVID for every 100,000 people. Wastewater in Yonkers, New Rochelle and Rockland County are seeing upward trends too.

The trends date back to right before Memorial Day Weekend.

While New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan confirmed the wastewater uptick to Gothamist, he noted that there is not yet enough data to determine if the rise is the potential start of a more dramatic surge.

“We look at wastewater data really over time...We need to look at it a little bit over longer time periods to draw any important inference," Dr. Vasan told the outlet.