Up to 300 Busted at Long Island Party After Cops Receive Barrage of 911 Calls

Long Island police busted a monster party, with as many as 300 people, after they received multiple 911 calls about the weekend bash, officials said Monday.

Cops responded to the home on Somers Court in Farmingdale after the barrage of complaints about a large party around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

The woman who lives there, 47-year-old Kim Catalanotto, was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance and violating local social host laws. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney. Her arraignment date is pending.

Separately, a 62-year-old man who lives on Somers Court was hit in the face by someone as the partiers were dispersing. He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. Local police officers say they are investigating the assault.

The party bust comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo cracks down on gathering sizes in certain hotspot areas of the state. While Suffolk County isn't one of those, it still must abide by the gathering rules that remain in place statewide; social events of hundreds of people aren't permitted anywhere in New York at this point.

Suffolk County is one of the state's hardest-hit COVID counties. As of Monday, it had more than 49,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,000 deaths.