Unregistered Pop-Up COVID Testing Site Prompts Warning From CT Officials

Public officials in one Connecticut city are sounding the alarm on a fraudulent coronavirus testing site that popped up last weekend.

Bridgeport officials released a warning Friday after learning of "fraudulent COVID testing" near Gala Foods on East Main Street. The city believes the testing was conducted last weekend and as recently as Friday.

Health officials say the illegal pop-up site was not registered with the state and anyone that used it should contact the state's department of health.

Residents of Bridgeport are reminded that a list of approved and licensed testing sites can be found at GetTestedBPT.com.

Connecticut reached a grim milestone when it comes to COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state has surpassed 100,000 cases.

The milestone comes as long lines of cars continue to pop up around the state with people hoping to get a COVID-19 test.

"I haven't been able to get one at this location because the lines have been humungous," said Wanda Vazquez, of New Britain. "Every day, there are cars lined up around the block."

The state also released new coronavirus guidance Friday that will require face masks to be worn at gyms and fitness centers.

According to a release from Gov. Ned Lamont's Office, the new sector rules will require face coverings with no exceptions, and reduce fitness class capacity to 25 percent.