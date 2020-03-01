Two People in NYC Being Tested for COVID-19: Officials

Two people in New York City are being tested for COVID-19, more commonly known as the novel coronavirus, the city's Health Department said Sunday.
"There are currently two people under investigation for #COVID19 in NYC," New York City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.
"Tests for novel #coronavirus are now being performed by @HealthNYGov's lab, which means we will be able to get results back much sooner," the department added, without specifying how long it would take.
The department's announcement on Sunday came a day after officials announced that a resident of New York City who recently came back from a trip to Italy and was being monitored for COVID-19 tested negative.
Symptoms are likely to appear as soon as two days after exposure, or up to two weeks later, according to the CDC.
So far in the tri-state, there have been no confirmed cases of the illness that has now been found on every continent except Antarctica. NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot previously said that due to the federal government expanding its criteria for virus testing to include Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, more people are expected to be tested.
"Viruses don’t respect borders and this broader definition will help us cast a wider net to detect the virus. We expect the number of cases under investigation to grow," Barbot said.
New York City's Bellevue Hospital is one of several local medical centers that are preparing for a possible outbreak. It is home to 1,200 beds that could be readily available in case the virus becomes widespread, according to Mayor de Blasio.
