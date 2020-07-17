Trump: ‘I Don't Agree' With CDC Director's Mask Message

President Donald Trump on Friday continued muddying his administration's messaging on the use of masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus, saying he disagreed with his CDC director about how effective they would be in stopping COVID-19 and that masks "cause problems too."

Trump concluded the exchange with Fox News' Chris Wallace by saying "I think masks are good."

In the interview, which is set to air on Fox News Sunday, Wallace referred to recent comments from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield that “If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really do think over the next four, six, eight weeks, we could bring this epidemic under control.”

"The CDC says if everybody wore a mask for four to six weeks, we could get this under control. Do you regret not wearing a mask in public from the start, and would you consider- will you consider a national mandate that people need to wear masks?" Wallace asked Trump in the interview.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.