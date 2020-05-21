Trump Refuses to Wear Mask in Front of Cameras During Ford Tour

President Donald Trump has a face covering with the presidential seal on it, but refused to wear it on the public part of his tour of a Ford plant in Michigan on Thursday despite factory policy.

“I wore one in the back area but I didn’t want to press to get the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump told reporters during an appearing at a Ford plant in Ypsilanti that's making ventilators to combat the coronavirus.

Trump then displayed the black face covering, which has the presidential seal in the corner. He then said he didn't need a mask because he'd been tested earlier in the day, as were the people he was meeting with.

In a statement, the company said executive chairman Bill Ford had "encouraged" Trump to wear a mask when he arrived. "He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The president later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit,” the statement said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.