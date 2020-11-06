Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NBC News.

Trump named Meadows his new chief of staff in March. Meadows, the onetime leader of the House Freedom Caucus, is a longtime Trump confidant and sounding board, whose political instincts Trump respects.

Meadows announced last year that he would not be seeking reelection for his North Carolina House seat, and said at the time he expected to join Trump’s team in some capacity.

The development comes as the U.S. reported at least 122,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to an NBC News tally. It's the third day in a row that cases climbed past 100,000.

There have been at least 122,365 new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Friday, eclipsing yesterday's previous single-day record of 121,289 cases, according to an NBC News count.