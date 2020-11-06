Mark Meadows

Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive for COVID-19

There have been at least 122,365 new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Friday, eclipsing yesterday's previous single-day record of 121,289 cases

In this July 23, 2020, file photo, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NBC News.

Trump named Meadows his new chief of staff in March.  Meadows, the onetime leader of the House Freedom Caucus, is a longtime Trump confidant and sounding board, whose political instincts Trump respects.

Meadows announced last year that he would not be seeking reelection for his North Carolina House seat, and said at the time he expected to join Trump’s team in some capacity.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

testing 3 hours ago

For Third Consecutive Day, US Breaks New COVID-19 Cases Record With 122K

coronavirus pandemic 11 hours ago

Florida Couple Ties the Knot After Weeks in the Hospital With COVID

The development comes as the U.S. reported at least 122,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to an NBC News tally. It's the third day in a row that cases climbed past 100,000.

There have been at least 122,365 new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Friday, eclipsing yesterday's previous single-day record of 121,289 cases, according to an NBC News count.

This article tagged under:

Mark MeadowsDonald TrumpCoronavirusWhite House
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us