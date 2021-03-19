Tri-State Takes Biggest Reopening Step Yet With Increased Restaurant Capacity

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo made more major reopening news Thursday, announcing Mets and Yankees fans can be in the stands for the home openers in April; outdoor concert venues can also return

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has taken issue with some reopening moves, particularly the indoor fitness class one; he accused the governor of prioritizing his political needs over the public's health

New Jersey and Connecticut take significant reopening steps as well, with key moves slated for Friday; that's the same day Gov. Ned Lamont plans to open vaccine eligibility to people age 45-64

Increased capacity limit at restaurants across the tri-state area will close out another grand reopening week that features some of the region's biggest recovery steps yet.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

New York City and New Jersey indoor dining capacity get boosted to 50 percent on Friday for the first time since the March 2020 shutdown, and New York restaurants outside the five boroughs jump to 75 percent capacity. The coordinated reopening is slightly different in Connecticut, where capacity restrictions lift entirely for most businesses. Bars will still be closed and movie theaters and performing arts venues will return their current 50 percent capacity limit.

But just because capacity limits are being lifted, it’s ultimately a business by business decision and some business owners say they're cautiously easing back into normalcy. Part of the new normal still includes masks and physical distancing.

"We want to be safe when we do this. Little by little, roll it out and see how it goes from there," said Jean Louis, the owner of Mecha Noodle Bar in Norwalk.

In New Jersey, other indoor gathering limits also rise to 25 from 10 on Friday, while outdoor gatherings can also double in size to 50. In addition to restaurants, recreation facilities, gyms and personal care businesses across the state can raise indoor capacity from 35 percent to 50 percent.

All three governors -- Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont -- have cited sustained virus declines in their respective states and an accelerated vaccination rollout in what they describe to be data-driven reopening decisions that jumpstart the economy while prioritizing and protecting public health simultaneously.

What office life looks like after the pandemic is still an open question. But real estate experts have no doubt there's going to be a surge in empty commercial real estate. In many cities, developers say some of the buildings can be redesigned to help address the affordable housing crisis. The practice is called "adaptive reuse" and it's been used before to revitalize urban cores in a slump. Now, some lawmakers are preparing legislation that would make it easy for a building that’s lost its purpose to find new life.

However, questions are being raised in recent days by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's team whether the governor's actions are actually in interest of the public.

As Cuomo announced a new slate of reopenings Thursday, including the return of crowds in sports stadiums and concerts, he declared, "Let's get back to life and living. It is safe."

"New York has always been smart and safe all through this. We went from the highest infection rate in the United States of America to the lowest infection rate in America," Cuomo said Thursday. "We have beaten this virus like no other state in the nation has and we've done it by being smart."

"The calibration is right," he added.

The governor cited the dramatic decline in COVID rates and an ever-accelerating vaccination effort as his reasoning for the slew of opening announcements in recent days, including the return of fitness classes in the city earlier this week and lift the state's domestic travel quarantine rule on April 1. None of that involved the input of New York City officials, according to De Blasio's press secreatary.

"It’s pathetic. They have NO communication with the city and it shows he can’t govern," said Bill Neidhardt of the embattled Democratic governor, who's currently under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior in the workplace.

De Blasio had been asked by reporters about reopening indoor group fitness classes just a day before Cuomo's announcement of their imminent return. He said the city wasn't ready, saying those classes bring "particular vulnerabilities."

New York state will lift its curfew next month for casinos, movie theaters and some other establishments, but closing time will still be at 11 p.m. for bars and restaurants. NBC New York's Gilma Avalos reports.

His senior public health adviser, Dr. Jay Varma, said he was concerned about the heightened risk of viral spread in such classes, where people are in close proximity indoors and "breathing heavily." Participants' masks could also be less effective because sweat could make them wet or they might fall off, he said.

The city's health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, echoed his colleague's worry, saying indoor group fitness classes "are the settings where we have seen COVID-19 spread. And those are the factors that facilitate that spread."

"The state of New York continues to make decisions without consulting the city of New York or our health experts or any locality and this is why we need local control," the mayor said Thursday. "It's just troubling to me that our healthcare team has said very clearly this is not what they would have done and the state just doesn't care. We're going to do our best to implement this rule safely because the state has the legal right to do it, but it's not what we would have done."

NYC and NJ restaurants have raised capacity for indoor dining to 50% as well as personal service businesses in NJ, Brian Thompson reports

Cuomo said that negative COVID test or vaccination requirements will help slow the spread at the reopenings, but he planned to reevaluate the proof for larger venues in mid-May. That testing concept was the crux of his pilot program with the Buffalo Bills and the reopening of larger indoor venues like Madison Square Garden and Barclays last month.

A small number of fans were allowed to attend games at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center for the first time in nearly a year, as New York continues its slow road to recovery. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

The governor pointed to data on hospitalizations, which are down to about 4,500 statewide, a reduction from the latest admissions peak in January by more than half. He pointed to post-holiday declines in positivity rates at the state and local levels as well, though that state metric is still triple what it was in late October.

"This is a process," Cuomo said Thursday. "It's an intelligent combination of opening the economy, watching the science, watching the data."

The CDC reports the rate of cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling basis for all U.S. states but breaks out New York City from New York state in its reporting. As of its latest update, the CDC says New York City leads all states in that seven-day case rate, reporting 296.4 per 100,000 residents. New York state is No. 5.

Hospitalization and death rates from COVID, though, are substantially down in recent months. Officials say those are the most crucial metrics. New York City health leaders attributed the high plateau in cases this week to a combination of variant-related spread and the fact that younger people, who have received notorious blame nationally for flouting protocol at times and going mask-less, have not been vaccinated yet. The most at-risk populations have; the plunge in more severe COVID cases, they say, shows vaccines are doing their critical job.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Cuomo has said he's proceeding on a reopening course driven by data around risk factors and infection rates and will recalibrate that course if the data changes. Lately, that reopening has been a collision course between mayor and governor.

"Is this being done because of what the data and science is telling us or is this being done for political reasons?" de Blasio asked Thursday. "Because it sure as hell looks like a lot of these decisions are being made by the governor because of his political needs."

The two have long had an at-times contentious relationship, but de Blasio has been more prone to criticize his reopening and vaccination rollout measures in the last month amid sexual harassment allegations that have prompted the mayor to join others in calling for Cuomo's resignation.

Cuomo has repeatedly refused calls to resign, denying he touched anyone inappropriately and asking New Yorkers to wait for the attorney general's final report before casting judgment. That investigation will likely take two months.

A Siena College poll showed most New Yorkers don't want the governor to resign, despite widespread calls from politicians to the contrary.

Cuomo has changed his briefing routine since the firestorm erupted. His team prefaced Thursday's on-camera news conference with a no-Q&A announcement, which has been his new, albeit controversial, normal these last few weeks.

Even as the governor and mayor remain at odds over some logistics -- ones that appear to transcend the logistics associated with reopening -- the two agree on at least one key point: Take any vaccine you can when it's your turn. They all work.

Both Cuomo and de Blasio received their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week before cameras. The governor did it Wednesday, while the mayor followed a day later. De Blasio's top health team, Chokshi, Varma and NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz, all received vaccinations this past weekend. They each got a different brand to drive home the point.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The oft-spoken goal of herd immunity, for which Cuomo puts the low threshold at around 75 percent, remains a still seemingly far-off objective, even as the pace of vaccinations have scaled up rapidly across the board in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, New York had administered at least one dose to nearly 4.8 million people, about 24 percent of the state's population. Almost 2.5 million -- 12.4 percent of the populace -- have completed their shot series.

The eligibility pool, which now holds more than 12 million people, most recently expanded Wednesday. No further new eligibility dates have been set at this point in the Empire State. Ten new state-run mass vaccination sites open this Friday.

Handout

In New York City, 1.8 million people (21.3 percent of the population) have gotten at least one dose, while nearly 880,000 (10.5 percent of the population) have both.

Across the river, New Jersey has doubled-dosed nearly 1,080,000 people, about 12 percent of its population. Gov. Phil Murphy says the state is about 45 percent of the way to his stated goal of administering at least one dose to 70 percent of New Jersey's adult population in the coming months.

Over in Connecticut, more than 14 percent of the population is also fully vaccinated. The Constitution State ranks seventh among U.S. states in terms of population percentage fully vaccinated, according to CDC data, though state-level reporting may indicate a higher number than the federal agency's data. The state will also expand vaccine eligibility Friday to people age 45-64.

Only two states -- Alaska and South Dakota -- have administered at least one dose to a greater share of their respective populations than Connecticut (27.4 percent).

Gov. Ned Lamont is accelerating the time frame for people to sign up for coronavirus vaccines in Connecticut and said he tentatively plans for the vaccine to expand to anyone 16 years old and up by April 5. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Alaska became the first U.S. state to open vaccination up to all people 16 and older earlier this month. Mississippi did it this week and Gov. Lamont hopes to make Connecticut the third on April 5 under an accelerated eligibility timeline.

All three tri-state governors have said they are scaling up distribution and administration efforts exponentially to meet President Joe Biden's plan of having all U.S. adults eligible for vaccination by late May. Cuomo called achieving Biden's goal perhaps the greatest logistical undertaking of local government ever.

As people try to emerge from the pandemic, the focus turns to the best ways to socialize and travel again. Digital Vaccine Passports are one way experts have suggested will help streamline the process, but the technology doesn't come without criticism and concerns.

Nationally, about 15.5 percent of U.S. adults 18 years and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Nearly 29 percent of that same population has received at least one dose, which 65.4 percent of those 65 and older have done.

The race, more of a marathon, has taken on heightened urgency in recent weeks as officials fight to maintain low hospitalization and death rates while battling to contain the spread of new cases, which top federal officials say have plateaued at a "very high" level across the country. With spring break coming up, and officials worried about lax COVID protocol among people traveling, the message is stark.

Don't let down your guard. Keep wearing a mask. Get vaccinated when it's your turn. And it doesn't matter which of the three brands you get. As New York City's health commissioner says, "The best vaccine is the one you can get now."