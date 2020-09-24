Dr. Anthony Fauci put a focus on New Jersey’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as he joined Gov. Phil Murphy for a Facebook Live chat Thursday morning.
The nation’s top infectious disease expert joined the Democratic governor at 11:15 a.m. on Murphy's Facebook page.
During the conversation, Fauci warned that cases will occur as temps cool and more people gather indoors. He said a plan must be in place to slow the spread.
He also offered advice on how people can protect themselves from the virus.
New Jersey is still seeing hundreds of daily cases and has been hampered by a rate of transmission over 1 in recent weeks but remains much more stable when it comes to COVID-19 then in the spring when it was one of the nation’s hot spots.
Entering Thursday, New Jersey reported just under 201,000 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. At least 14,291 people were confirmed to have died from coronavirus-related complications in New Jersey.