To Mask or Not to Mask: When and Where You Will Need to Wear a Mask in the Tri-State

A number of states have embraced new federal guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations.

However, the news has caused some confusion since states can still opt to maintain their masks mandates in place.

Even as the CDC eased its guidance, some federal mask rules remain in effect. The mandate still applies when within airports or on planes, over-the-road buses and commuter buses and rails, according to the TSA. The agency has previously said its mask mandates would remain in effect at least through mid-September.

Scroll down to see when and where vaccinated and not vaccinated individuals should wear a mask in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

NEW YORK

The reactions from New Yorkers are mixed after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or socially distance in most indoor settings starting Wednesday (he previously adopted the CDC's outdoor guidance).

Some celebrated the news because to them, it means they can get back to business-as-usual. To others, like Jennifer Bradish of Garden City, there's a concern non-vaccinated people will take off their masks in public settings as well.

"For my safety, the safety of my family and the safety of others I will keep my mask on," Bradish said.

New York City's health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, says the risk is low as it relates to that potential issue outdoors. Indoors, he says he worries "primarily about the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people."

"This includes children as well as people for whom immunity from vaccination has not fully kicked in," Chokshi added. "I do recommend continued mask use in many indoor settings until even more people are vaccinated."

Personally, the city's top doctor, who is fully immunized, says he plans to wear a mask in most cases for some time to make others feel more comfortable.

When it comes to mask-wearing in the Empire State, here is when and where masking is required.

MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL:

Public transit, including the LIRR, which issued this alert: "As a reminder, masks that cover your nose and mouth are still required for the entire duration of your LIRR train ride, at stations and on outdoor platforms, regardless of your vaccination status or social distancing. We appreciate your cooperation."

Nursing homes

Homeless shelters

Jails

Schools

Health care facilities

Private businesses and venues will still have the right to enforce whatever additional COVID requirements they want, including requiring all patrons to wear masks, given that there is no clear-cut way of determining who is vaccinated and who is not

IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED:

Individuals who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks outdoors or in most indoor settings, including while attending large-scale events or venues

IF YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED:

Unvaccinated individuals, under both CDC and state guidance must wear masks in all public settings

Unvaccinated attendees and attendees who have an unknown vaccination status for large-scale indoor events that exceed the State's social gathering limits must wear masks, except while seated and eating or drinking

Retail

Food services

Offices

Gyms and fitness centers

Amusement and family entertainment

Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey lifted its COVID travel advisory on Monday, and Gov. Phil Murphy said all schools will be open for full-time in-person learning this fall.

But Murphy also said the state will keep its indoor mask mandate in public places "for the time being," even as it withdraws its outdoor mask rule.

Here's when and where masks are required in New Jersey.

MASKS NOT REQUIRED:

People can forgo wearing masks outdoors regardless of vaccination status

Masks/social distancing no longer required at outdoor high shcool sporting events in New Jersey. However, the NJSIAA is deferring to local schools to set their policies.

Individuals at gatherings in indoor private spaces that number fewer than 50 individuals are not required to wear masks, regardless of their ability to maintain six feet of distance from other individuals or groups, and regardless of theirbvaccination status.

MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL:

Masks will still be required in indoor public spaces, whether you are vaccinated or not.

Child care centers

Child care facilities

Youth summer camps

Public, private, and parochial preschool program premises

Elementary and secondary schools, including charter and renaissance schools

Hospitals or health care settings

Settings with vulnerable populations, like long-term care facilities

State correctional facilities

Retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses

Food or beverage establishments

Casinos

"We are going to be able to take off our masks indoors in the not-so-distant future, as more and more people complete their vaccination course," Murphy said. "We just can't yet because we need to know unequivocally that doing so will not lead to a backslide in our progress."

Murphy's decision leaves New Jersey as one of the few states explicitly not following the CDC's guidance, issued last week, that vaccinated people could take their masks off in most indoor settings.

Murphy has relaxed several mandates including announcing schools will be back for full-time, in-person learning in the fall, travel advisories being lifted, letting the public health state of emergency expire and getting rid of the outdoor masking rules, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

However, it’s unclear why Murphy disagrees with the CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated people, although, Murphy said Monday the decision to hold off was “to protect the folks who are not yet vaccinated.”

IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED:

Fully vaccinated people can forgo wearing masks outdoors

CONNECTICUT

The Connecticut Department of Public Health will issue revised recommendations and considerations for masks in businesses, large gatherings and events, and other settings, as well as more detailed descriptions of the settings where masks will continue to be required on Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said this will be based on the honor system and he’s asking people who are not fully vaccinated to keep wearing a mask inside.

Here’s a look at where masks will be required and where they will not.

MASKS NOT REQUIRED:

Masks will no longer be required outdoors

MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL:

Masks will continue to be required in some places, whether you are vaccinated or not. Here is where they will be required:

Health care facilities

Facilities housing vulnerable populations

Public and private transit

Correctional facilities

Schools

Childcare facilities

Home Depot, Gap and Ulta Beauty are among those that said they would maintain their pandemic precautions while they monitor the latest developments.

IF YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED:

For people who are not vaccinated, masks will be required:

Inside

Health care facilities

Facilities housing vulnerable populations

Public and private transit

Correctional facilities

Schools

Childcare facilities

The Hartford Yards Goats are encouraging people who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask at the ballpark.

IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED:

Vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks indoors in several settings, but there are some exceptions.

Masks will be required in the following settings:

Health care facilities

Facilities housing vulnerable populations

Public and private transit

Correctional facilities

Schools

Childcare facilities

Businesses, state and local government offices and events may choose to require universal masking.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Masks will not be required:

