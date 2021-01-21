Timing of Second COVID Vaccine Doesn't Need to Be Exact. Just Get It, Experts Say.

The slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines — including delayed deliveries, states receiving fewer doses than expected and difficulty scheduling appointments — has led to some consternation that people may not be able to get their second dose within the prescribed time frame of 21 or 28 days.

While potentially worrisome, public health experts across the country say there's no cause for concern.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, national pharmacy chains, infectious disease experts, and doctors on the front lines of treating patients say that there is some wiggle room for that second dose — while also emphasizing that it's still essential to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

