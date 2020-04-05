Tiger at Bronx Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo announced Sunday. It is the first instance of a tiger testing positive for the virus, the USDA said.

Nadia, the COVID-19 positive tiger, was exposed by an asymptomatic worker, the zoo said. The zoo says "appropriate preventative measures" have been implemented to care for the cats and minimize further exposure.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, six other large cats are also showing symptoms. The test was conducted in Iowa by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

Zoo officials said Nadia, three other tigers, and three African lions have developed a dry cough, but are all expected to recover.

"Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers," the zoo's release said.

"It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries," the zoo continued.

New York City's zoos and aquariums have been closed to the public since March 16.