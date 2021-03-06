coronavirus vaccine

Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Gets Vaccine Shot

India has confirmed more than 11 million cases of the coronavirus and over 157,000 deaths

In this photo illustration the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is seen on a mobile phone screen during a live webcast of his talk show on Educating the Heart by video link at his residence in Dharamsala, India.
Getty Images

The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, was administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala.

After receiving the injection, he urged people to come forward, be brave and get vaccinated.

“In order to prevent some serious problems, this injection is very, very helpful,” he said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus relief 1 hour ago

Senate Works Through Night With Virus Aid on Path to Passage

restrictions 13 hours ago

Study Finds Mask Mandates, Dining Out Influence Virus Spread

Dr. G.D. Gupta of Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward. “He offered to come to the hospital like a common man to get himself vaccinated,” he said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama's residence were also vaccinated, Gupta said. All eleven received the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and manufactured by India's Serum Institute.

India has confirmed more than 11 million cases of the coronavirus and over 157,000 deaths. The country, which has the second-highest caseload in the world behind the U.S., rolled out its vaccination drive in January, starting with health care and front-line workers. Earlier this month, it expanded its inoculation drive to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk.

The Dalai Lama made Dharmsala his headquarters in 1959, fleeing Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. China doesn’t recognize the Tibetan government-in-exile and accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China.

The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he merely advocates for substantial autonomy and protection of the region’s native Buddhist culture.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineCoronavirusASIAIndiaTibet
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us