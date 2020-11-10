‘This Is Our Last Chance:' NYC Mayor's Pleas to Stop 2nd Wave, Avoid New Closures Grow Urgent

What to Know New York City's mayor for weeks has expressed mounting concern over the numbers; on Monday, he said, "We're seeing things we haven't seen in a long time -- and we have to stop them"

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced new COVID restrictions Monday targeting bars, restaurants and indoor youth sports following a viral surge that has seen daily cases rise to early May numbers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Monday the next two months could be some of the worst the country has seen as cases continue to spiral; he told New Yorkers the numbers will continue to go up locally

"This is our last chance."

That was the message Monday from Mayor Bill de Blasio as he delivered yet another sobering report of New York City's latest metrics on the COVID front.

For weeks now he has expressed mounting concern over the city's daily case average, which topped 600 three days last week for the first time in months and ended last week with a report of more than 700 new cases. On Monday, that shot up to 779, well above the mayor's 550-case threshold. His message grew urgent.

"For weeks, actually our numbers were higher than we wanted, but they had leveled off. Now, unfortunately, we're seeing a real growth in the positivity rate in this city and that is dangerous," de Blasio said. "We have one last chance to stop a second wave. We can stop a second wave if we act immediately, but we have one last chance and everyone has to be a part of it. We have to act urgently."

"We're seeing household transmission, we're seeing community spread, we're seeing things we have not seen in a long time and we have to stop them," he said.

De Blasio pointed specifically to the city's seven-day rolling positivity rate, which he calls the "most objective measure" in its war against coronavirus. For months, it held around 1 percent. On Monday, it topped 2 percent for the first time since the numbers trended that far down over the summer. If it hits 3 percent, de Blasio has said and reiterated Monday, that would signify a full-blown second wave. Public schools across the five boroughs may have to shut down all over again.

It's not the numbers in and of itself city officials find disconcerting. It's the source of new infections: They're becoming more generalized, as de Blasio said.

The city's top doctor, Dr. Dave Chokski backed up the mayor on that front Monday. He said the city is now seeing indications of broader community spread. Yes, travel impacts cases (about 10 percent of new ones are traced back to that); and yes, specific gatherings and events cause some (about 5 to 10 percent). But that leaves, at minimum, 80 percent of new cases with no easily identifiable source.

The city hasn't had any major superspreader events, an indication of the success its had in controlling its rate of infection even as other major cities across the United States find themselves spinning dangerously out of control in that regard. It has had isolated clusters with high positivity rates, but those clusters are being aggressively managed under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's micro-cluster approach -- and the numbers have already declined within all of the initial red zones to the point where Cuomo has been able to ease restrictions in every one of them.

In contrast to de Blasio's urgent tone, Cuomo appeared more resigned in a conference call with reporters Monday -- resigned to the fact that this will be the reality for New York in the months to come, as holiday travel and colder weather pose new challenges in the COVID fight and a vaccine remains months away.

He believes the situation nationally will get worse before it gets better and is focusing on what he can do at home. Cuomo established three new precautionary yellow zones upstate Monday to combat rising positivity rates there and is monitoring data in two high positivity areas of Staten Island, ready to establish another zone if needed. He has enhanced National Guard presence at New York airports to ensure compliance with his sweeping new COVID entry test policy.

Even so, Cuomo says New York's numbers will continue to increase over the rest of fall and winter. The recent shifts have been jarring: New York has averaged nearly 3,000 new infections per day during the past seven days, up 83 percent in two weeks. Total hospitalizations are at their highest level since June 16 (1,444 as of Monday) and increasing daily. Upticks in death will likely follow.

This is simply the current reality of the situation in the United States, Cuomo says. Some level of increase is inevitable, he says; his goal is to mitigate its height.

"This is going to be the constant for the foreseeable future. People are tired, I get it," the governor said. "But the virus isn't getting tired. And that's all that matters."

NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

Across the river, New Jersey is also experiencing its biggest viral increases in months. Gov. Phil Murphy took action Monday, targeting late-night dine-in at bars and restaurants, bar seating and indoor youth sports with a slate of new COVID restrictions that will take effect across the state on Thursday.

It is a far more contained approach than the total shutdown Murphy ordered in March, he said -- but one necessitated by tripling hospitalizations, soaring positivity rates and daily case numbers that haven't been seen since early May.

"This is not forever and always. We basically have a six-month window to beat the fatigue back and beat the virus into the ground," Murphy said. "This virus hasn’t gone away, and it is posing its greatest threat to us in months."

"The good news is that a vaccine is on the horizon -- we anticipate broad distribution by this spring," he added. "We have a plan ready should that timeframe hold. Let's get through the remainder of this fall and winter together."

The U.S. surge has left no state untouched. The country has now topped 10 million cases, by far the highest total of any nation in the world, and reported more than 240,000 deaths, according to NBC News. It took just 10 days to get from nine million to 10 million cases -- and the next milestone likely isn't far off.

The U.S. shattered its single-day case record again Monday, reporting more than 130,000 cases for the first time. It marked the sixth straight day the country has posted more than 100,000 daily cases and the ninth new record set since Oct. 22.