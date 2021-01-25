COVID-19

These Are the NYC Vaccine Hubs Closed Because of Supply Problems

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that more than 22,000 first dose vaccination appointments had been postponed because of lacking supply -- and more than a dozen city vaccine hubs shuttered for the same reason.

On Monday, the same day the city shelved its biggest 24/7 vaccine mega-center plans until more supply arrives, officials released a list of 15 vaccine hubs that are closed pending restock (scroll down for a detailed map of tri-state providers):

  • Abraham Lincoln High School 2800 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn
  • Bushwick Educational Campus 400 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn
  • Canarsie High School 1600 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn
  • George Westinghouse Vocational HS 105 Johnson Street, Brooklyn
  • Marta Valle Secondary School 145 Stanton Street, Manhattan
  • Wadleigh Campus/I.S. 88 215 West 114 Street, Manhattan
  • August Martin High School 156-10 Baisley Boulevard, Queens
  • Beach Channel Educational Campus 100-00 Beach Channel Drive, Queens
  • Hillcrest High School 160-05 Highland Avenue, Queens
  • Aviation High School 45-30 36th Street, Queens
  • Port Richmond H.S. 85 St Joseph's Avenue, Staten Island
  • Staten Island Technical High School 485 Clawson Street, Staten Island
  • Walton Educational School 2780 Reservoir Avenue, Bronx
  • Adlai E. Stevenson High School 1980 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx
  • South Bronx Educational Campus 701 Saint Ann's Avenue, Bronx

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

