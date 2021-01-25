These Are the NYC Vaccine Hubs Closed Because of Supply Problems

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that more than 22,000 first dose vaccination appointments had been postponed because of lacking supply -- and more than a dozen city vaccine hubs shuttered for the same reason.

On Monday, the same day the city shelved its biggest 24/7 vaccine mega-center plans until more supply arrives, officials released a list of 15 vaccine hubs that are closed pending restock (scroll down for a detailed map of tri-state providers):

Abraham Lincoln High School 2800 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn

Bushwick Educational Campus 400 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn

Canarsie High School 1600 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn

George Westinghouse Vocational HS 105 Johnson Street, Brooklyn

Marta Valle Secondary School 145 Stanton Street, Manhattan

Wadleigh Campus/I.S. 88 215 West 114 Street, Manhattan

August Martin High School 156-10 Baisley Boulevard, Queens

Beach Channel Educational Campus 100-00 Beach Channel Drive, Queens

Hillcrest High School 160-05 Highland Avenue, Queens

Aviation High School 45-30 36th Street, Queens

Port Richmond H.S. 85 St Joseph's Avenue, Staten Island

Staten Island Technical High School 485 Clawson Street, Staten Island

Walton Educational School 2780 Reservoir Avenue, Bronx

Adlai E. Stevenson High School 1980 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx

South Bronx Educational Campus 701 Saint Ann's Avenue, Bronx

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.