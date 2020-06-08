These Are the NYC Neighborhoods Still Experiencing Alarming COVID-19 Infection Rates

What to Know Gov. Andew Cuomo said Monday that he will keep a close eye on certain neighborhoods where infection rates are still extremely high compared to the citywide average

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Cuomo announced that the state will continue to focus its efforts on testing and providing information in these New York City neighborhoods

The hot spots are found in neighborhoods in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn. The infection rates in these neighborhoods are dramatically high, compared to the 19.9 percent rate of all of New York City.

"These are zip codes where we know there is a higher infection rate than other part of the city and it’s dramatically high. Overall the infection rate in New York City is about 19 percent, some of these communities are over 50 percent. So we are targeting these hotspots. More testing. More treatment in these hotspots and more awareness," Cuomo said.

Bathgate (Bronx) , which has a 51 percent infection rate;

, which has a 51 percent infection rate; Bronx Park South and Jerome Park (Bronx) , both have a 50 percent infection rate;

and , both have a 50 percent infection rate; Flatbush (Brooklyn) and Queens Village (Queens) , both have a 45 percent infection rate;

and , both have a 45 percent infection rate; Morrisania (Bronx) , which has a 43 percent rate;

, which has a 43 percent rate; Brownsville and Williamsburg (both in Brooklyn) , which have a 41 percent and 40 percent infection rate, respectively; and,

and , which have a 41 percent and 40 percent infection rate, respectively; and, the Highbridge and Pelham Gardens neighborhoods in the Bronx -- both which have a 38 percent infection rate.

This focus on hotspots also includes setting up 14 additional testing sites in partnership with Northwell Health and SOMOS Community Care in these areas.

Overall, New York City has more than 240 testing sites.