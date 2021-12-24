These 13 New COVID Testing Sites Open Across NY Next Week and Take Appointments

New York state is opening more than a dozen new COVID-19 testing sites in almost all 10 regions amid an omicron surge that has generated record-breaking virus numbers on a near-daily basis (and record testing) over the last week and a half.

Each of the 13 sites officially launches on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Appointments can be made right here starting Monday (note: the page will show up empty if you try to load it now so keep it handy until Monday morning if you want to schedule).

Days and hours of operation will vary depending on the site location. Each site will offer tests by appointment as well as walk-ins. Additional sites are planned as well.

Here's a full list of the to-be-opened locations by New York region (reminder, a number of MTA stations will start offering boosters and testing as well):

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building

163 West 125th Street

New York, NY 10027

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Central Family Life Center

59 Wright Street

Staten Island, NY 10304

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Concourse Village Community Center

777 Concourse Village East

Bronx, NY 10451

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kings Plaza Mall

5100 Kings Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11234

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

York College Performing Arts Center

94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard

Jamaica, NY 11451

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Long Island

IBEW Local 25

370 Motor Parkway

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kennedy Memorial Park

335 Greenwich Street

Hempstead, NY 11550

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m

Central New York

Moravia Fire Department

38 Keeler Street

Moravia, NY 13118

Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Finger Lakes

SUNY Genesee Community College

Albion Campus Center

456 West Avenue

Albion, NY 14411

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Mohawk Valley

American Legion Post

86 West Main Street

Milford, NY 13807

Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

North Country

Citizens Advocates

324 Creighton Road

Malone, NY 12953

Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Maple Ridge Center

7421 East Road

Lowville, NY 13367

Hours of Operation: Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Southern Tier

Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café

1009 North Franklin Street

Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.