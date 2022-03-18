COVID-19

Then and Now: Stark Photos Show Iconic NYC Locations at Pandemic Start — and 2 Years Later

A look at where we were two years ago shows just how far we've come -- and how different the "new normal" may be from the old

New York City just marked two full years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented crisis that fundamentally shifted people's way of life. And it was one that claimed the lives of some 40,000-plus city residents as two boroughs emerged as the deadliest counties in America during the peak of the virus battle.

Now, life is returning to some new semblance of normal. Stark photos show how just abnormal it had become. See "then and now" photos of iconic New York City locations, from Times Square to the Oculus, Grand Central, Wall Street and more.

Fulton Center Station: 3/16/2020 vs 3/16/2022

Times Square: 3/22/2020 vs 3/11/2022

Wall Street: 3/24/2020 vs 3/11/2022

Brookfield Place Mall, Lower Manhattan: 3/29/2020 vs 3/11/2022

42nd Street: 3/22/2020 vs 3/11/2022

Grand Central Terminal: 3/22/2020 vs 3/11/2022

G Train: 4/13/2020 vs 3/11/2022

Gerard Neufeld Funeral Home, Queens: 4/22/2020 vs 3/11/2022

Grand Central Terminal: 3/22/2020 vs 3/11/2022

The Oculus: 3/29/2020 vs 3/11/2022

Staten Island Ferry: 3/24/2020 vs 3/11/2022

