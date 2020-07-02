The High Line to Reopen With Limited Capacity

The High Line announced Thursday it will reopen to the public with limited capacity on July 16.

The famous elevated New York City park has been closed since March to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We are happy to be able to reopen the High Line and we invite our neighbors and fellow New Yorkers across the City to reconnect with the High Line and each other in a new way,” Co-Founder and Executive Director of the High Line Robert Hammond said in a statement. “Throughout the pandemic, we have really seen how important parks and public spaces are to our physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. As New York City and our immediate neighborhoods continue to reopen and recover, we hope the High Line will bring comfort and happiness to all who are able to visit. Finally, while you are here, please remember to wear your face coverings.”

The High Line, working with NYC Parks, also issued visitation protocols to ensure that visitors will be able to social distancing. The protocols and new guidance include:

The High Line will be open seven days a week, from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. each day.

Visitors enter the High Line at Gansevoort Street. Foot traffic inside the park will flow north, in one direction, to 23 rd Street.

Street. Staircases at 14 th , 16 th , 20 th , and 23 rd streets will be exit-only, as will the elevators at 14 th and 23 rd Streets, except for people with mobility access needs.

, 16 , 20 , and 23 streets will be exit-only, as will the elevators at 14 and 23 Streets, except for people with mobility access needs. In addition, to ensure visitors are able to stay at least six feet apart while on the High Line, a limited number of people will be permitted to be in the park at one time. Timed-entry reservations can be made in advance at thehighline.org/welcome. Reservations can be secured beginning July 9 at 10:00 a.m., although a limited number of walk-up passes will be available at the entrance each day. For more information about timed entry visit thehighline.org.

Additionally, bathrooms and water fountains will remain open and undergo additional cleaning.

However, food vendors and the High Line Shop will be closed, and the water feature at the Diller - von Furstenberg Sundeck will not run.

An announcement will be made in the coming weeks about plans to open the High Line north of 23rd Street.

“The High Line team has been hard at work to create a system to welcome you safely, with reduced capacity to make social distancing possible,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver.