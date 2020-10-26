Coronavirus

Texas Now Tied With California for Most COVID-19 Cases in Country

In other coronavirus news: Democrats urge Vice President Mike Pence to isolate after aides test positive, and Dr. Fauci says keep mask on while talking

Getty Images

Texas was neck and neck with California as the state with the most confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic,the latest NBC News figures showed Monday.

The Lone Star State had reported 910,124 cases since the start of the pandemic while California, which had led the nation in this woeful category for months, had 909,161, according to the tally.

While the numbers were fluid and it remained possible that California could retake the lead, the number of new cases in Texas increased at a rate of 19 percent over the past two weeks, compared to 15 percent in California.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus in Boston 5 hours ago

Zooming In: A Boston Family's Back-to-School Journey in the COVID-19 Era

United States 5 hours ago

Coronavirus Deaths Are Rising Again in the US, as Feared

But if Texas were an independent country, it would rank ninth in the world for total number of cases -- just ahead of Mexico, its neighbor to the south, which has 891,160, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.

The disturbing development comes with Election Day a little over a week away and with Texas, a once-reliable Republican bastion, suddenly in play with the latest polls showing President Donald Trump holding only a small lead over his challenger Joe Biden.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 500th case.

Source: The COVID Tracking Project
Credit: Amy O’Kruk/NBC

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCaliforniaCOVID-19Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us