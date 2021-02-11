‘Testing Is the Key:' Cuomo Sets More Major Reopening Dates as Some Question Timing

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says NYers age 16+ with underlying conditions are vaccine-eligible starting Feb. 15; they'll have to bring some sort of proof of their comorbidity and the state will audit local systems

Gov. Andrew Cuomo bet a theoretical $100 back in December, as state and citywide COVID numbers rapidly ascended the wrong side of the curve again, that New York would avoid a second full shutdown in January. He kept his money.

Not only was there no reversion to "PAUSE," as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had urged was needed, Cuomo has lifted a slew of restrictions in the last two weeks. Just five precautionary cluster zones remain in the state, New York City's indoor dining scene returns in less than 24 hours for the first time since mid-December and large arenas, from Barclays Center to Madison Square Garden and more, are eligible for limited public reopening later this month. Feb. 23 will be the first time fans can sit in those stadium seats in person in nearly a year.

Declaring New York state's demonstration with the Buffalo Bills an "unparalleled success," Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday he will extend the testing- based program to any large stadium or arena later this month. That means fans who provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of an event will be able to attend music shows and performances as well as baseball, soccer, football and basketball games. Arenas can open to the public on Feb. 23.

Cuomo has cited a clear decline -- at the statewide, regional and New York City neighborhood levels, for the most part -- in core COVID metrics from the post-holiday surge in his decision-making. Statewide hospitalizations are now about 7,500, down about 1,800 from a 9,273 post-holiday high notched on Jan. 19.

According to New York Times data, new daily case averages are down 13 percent this week compared with the average two weeks earlier, while hospitalizations are down 12 percent and deaths 9 percent over the same time period. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is at its lowest (4.3 percent) since Nov. 28.

Yet even as the vaccine rollout ramps up and numbers climb down locally and nationally from their latest heights -- and struggling New York City restaurants and arenas clamor to get people back indoors at even a limited capacity -- there is to some degree a sense of unease. New Yorkers have learned all too painfully over the course of the last year how quickly the pendulum can swing the other way -- and even some of those who questioned the extent of some Cuomo restrictions at various points over these last months are now a bit nervous about lifting them.

It wasn't immediately clear how Mayor de Blasio felt about Cuomo's latest announcement, on arena openings, Wednesday. He is expected to discuss the matter more at his scheduled daily briefing later Thursday. For months, it has been de Blasio who bore the brunt of the wrath of restaurant owners furious they couldn't resume indoor dining in the city while the rest of the state served inside. City residents have questioned him over ongoing capacity limits in gyms, while Cuomo has lashed out over lacking local enforcement of social gathering rules.

Deputies squashed another late-night illegal party with more than 150 people in attendance, ignoring gathering laws and public safety protocols, the NYC sheriff said Sunday.

Time and again, de Blasio has deferred to the governor, saying decisions on state COVID restrictions are ultimately up to him. That goes both ways -- and if the numbers start to go back up in the city amid the latest reopenings, some of which have already happened and the biggest of which loom in the near future, it's not quite clear how the mayor (or governor, for that matter) would respond.

Cuomo has long said New York state and city can't stay shut down for the many more months it will take to hit critical mass vaccination. Barely 10 percent of New Yorkers have had at least one shot to date (a disproportionate share of them white people). The low threshold for herd immunity is around 75 percent.

Indoor dining will reopen sooner than expected this Friday, and restaurant owners are thrilled.

The governor says he has put forth reopening decisions that are "smart," ones that rely on strict adherence to proven mitigation factors and testing to safely chart New York's path forward. He faces critics on both sides of the aisle. Some restaurateurs in the city, for example, argue the 25 percent capacity limit he set for indoor dining's return in New York City is too low. On the other hand, a number of hospitality workers say dine-in should not return until they can be vaccinated.

On the large venue front, Cuomo has said his pilot testing-based program with the Buffalo Bills that will serve as a model for those reopenings going forward saw "virtually no cases of spread from that game." Yet that claim hasn't been verified.

Scott Weisenberg, infectious diseases specialist and director of the travel medicine program at NYU Langone Health, says the possibility people who recently caught COVID-19 testing negative one day but still being able to transmit the virus on game day remains a real concern.

Still others, including teachers and people older than 65, who are among the 7 million currently eligible for vaccination and waiting for their appointments, worry that more contagious variants could endanger the recovery at this critical time.

Number of UK Variant Cases Detected in US Soars

Cuomo is worried about that too, which is why he says in virtually every press conference that "facts can change" and "we will change with the facts." Right now, the number of U.K. variant cases in the United States are skyrocketing.

The U.K. strain blamed for Britain's latest shutdown is expected to become the predominant strain in the U.S. at some point next month, and the head of U.K.'s genetic surveillance program says "it's going to sweep the world, in all probability."

According to the CDC, there are now 932 reported cases of that variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 34 states -- a 35 percent increase in known cases from Sunday to Tuesday. The agency is expected to update those numbers again Thursday night.

Locally, New York accounts for 59 of those, New Jersey for 31 and Connecticut for 17, though tri-state officials the actual number of variant cases are likely much higher than reported. A recent study estimated U.K. strain cases were doubling in the U.S. every 10 days. And while the other two concerning variants -- the South African and Brazilian strains -- remain rare, community spread of both is believed to already be underway in at least a handful of states.

Overall, vaccines are expected to protect against the variants that have emerged and the new ones that will over time. Of greater concern, top federal officials say, is that they could lead to new case explosions at a critically vulnerable time for the country, with the goal of herd immunity via vaccination many months away.

With new COVID-19 variants from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil now spreading, doctors are rushing to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before more mutations arise. Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a regional director of One Medical, joined LX News to talk about why vaccines are so important right now and how she encourages her patients to overcome their skepticism about it.

The head of the CDC warned the highly transmissible variants could reverse recent drops in U.S. coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, which broke pandemic single-day records upon records last month at the height of the surge. Any influx in cases could ultimately add to the U.S.' world-high death toll, which stands at more than 472,000 as of Thursday, according to an NBC News tally.

Even with the national vaccine rollout still in its early stages, the nation's top experts say the most important measures Americans can take to prevent the spread are the ones that have worked all along -- wearing masks, avoid large gatherings, staying home when you're sick and above all, getting tested.

As Cuomo said Wednesday, "I can go see the president of the United States, take a test and if I pass the test, walk into the Oval Office. Why? If you're negative, you're negative. Testing is the key. A PCR test is as safe as you can get."