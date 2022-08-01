Test & Treat? NYC Test & Trace Corps Get Rebrand for COVID Treatment Push

A program born out of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, back when infections made New York City the epicenter of the health crisis, is getting a facelift to meet the priorities of the city.

The old NYC Test & Trace Corps is rebranding to deploy 30 new mobile locations aimed at getting COVID-19 treatment into the hands of New Yorkers, especially those experiencing homelessness. Monday's announcement by the city declared the mobile apparatus the first-ever in the country.

New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test will have immediate access to Paxlovid, the city said.

Now called the NYC Test & Treat Corps, the program "provides convenient, widespread access to free testing through mobile units, and at-home test kit distribution sites, as well as connections to COVID-19 treatments through its mobile Test to Treat program and the city’s COVID Hotline, 212-COVID19."

Testing through the Test & Treat Corps is free to New Yorkers, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

“Over the past few months, the NYC Test & Treat Corps has rapidly expanded access to both — distributing at-home tests for free at more than 1,200 locations across New York City, and opening over 30 of the nation's first mobile Test to Treat locations," Mayor Eric Adams said. "This update shows New Yorkers where our priorities lie — on rapidly giving them crucial information and life-saving treatment."

