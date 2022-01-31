Termination Date Set for Unvaccinated NYPD Officers: Union

Unvaccinated members of the New York City Police Department could be terminated as early as next month, that's according to a memo sent to NYPD sergeants.

Officers who chose not to receive a COVID-19 when New York City implemented its vaccine mandate for city workers late last year, and did not request an exemption, have been on unpaid leave. That group of officers now faces termination on Feb. 11, Sergeants Benevolent Association President Vincent Vallelong warned in a memo to NYPD sergeants.

Excluded from this division of officers are those who filed for a religious or medical exemption, or filed for an appeal, and have not received a final determination. Those officers must still regularly test and wear a mask.

"It has come to our attention that The Mayor has decided to move forward with terminating employees who have failed to get vaccinated," Vallelong warns at the start of the memo.

NBC New York's Romney Smith reports.

The union president told his members that on Monday the NYPD intends to notify all officers on unpaid leave, as well as newly hired officers who have not provided proof of a second dose (if taking a Moderna of Pfizer vaccination series), that they have until the February deadline to comply.

Veteran officers will also need to show proof of a second dose in their vaccination series, the memo warns. Vallelong said the deadline to show that proof has not been announced.

"Every avenue has been exhausted by Law Enforcement and others across the country in the courts, we have lost at every turn," Vallelong concludes his message. "With this in mind, I ask you to take the proper steps to ensure that whatever decision you make is best for you and your families."

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams boasted about the city's progress in combatting one of the most contagious variants, as well as boosting citywide vaccination numbers. During his weekend briefing, the mayor announced 75% of all New Yorkers have completed their initial vaccination series.