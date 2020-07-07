Teen Who Died of COVID-19 Attended Large Florida Church Event Days Before: Medical Examiner

A teenager from Southwest Florida attended an event at her church just two weeks before she passed away at a Miami-Dade hospital from COVID-19, the medical examiner ruled in an investigation into her death.

Carsyn Davis died on June 23 at the age of 17 inside Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where she had been brought just days before after being hospitalized near her Lee County home.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports Davis had a “complex medical history” and had been dealing with numerous health problems. A GoFundMe page reportedly set up by her family said Davis had battled cancer and an autoimmune disorder earlier in her life.

The report also said Davis attended an event hosted by the First Assembly of God Church in Fort Myers on June 10 with 100 other children, where she did not wear a mask or follow social distancing guidelines.

Davis’ mother, a nurse, and her stepfather, a physician’s assistant, treated her with an antibiotic for five days after the event before her condition got worse, according to the report. Her family thought she had a sinus infection.

On June 19, her mother said she looked “gray” in her sleep and gave Davis some of her grandmother’s oxygen, according to the report.

Davis was admitted to the pediatric ICU at a children’s hospital in Fort Myers, where she tested positive for COVID-19. After being given plasma therapy, she was intubated and transferred to Miami where she later died.

The station spoke with the church’s pastor, who said the church took precautions at the event to keep kids safe but said it was their decision not to social distance and that the church was not going to be “policing” the event.