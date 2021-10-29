Maine

Supreme Court Declines to Block Maine COVID Vaccine Mandate

Maine is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.

FILE - This June 8, 2021 file photo shows the Supreme Court building in Washington. The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that is beginning a new term Monday, Oct. 4, that also includes major cases on gun rights and religion.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday.

Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Only New York and Rhode Island also have vaccine mandates for health care workers that lack religious exemptions. Both are the subject of court fights and a court has allowed workers in New York to seek religious exemptions while the lawsuit plays out.

The high court has previously turned away students at Indiana University and teachers in New York City who objected to being vaccinated. Both the university and city allow people to seek religious exemptions.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

COVID Vaccines Provide Stronger Immunity Than Past Infection, CDC Study Finds

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

US Intel Doesn't Expect to Determine Origins of COVID-19

As a federal judge opposed Maine's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Janet Mills took questions about a shortage of health care workers.

Maine's requirement was put in place by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. A federal judge in Maine declined to stop the mandate, concluding that the lawsuit was unlikely to succeed. The Oct. 13 decision prompted a flurry of appeals that landed, for a second time, in the Supreme Court.

The Liberty Counsel, which filed the lawsuit, claimed to be representing more than 2,000 health care workers who don't want to be forced to be vaccinated.

Dozens of health care workers have opted to quit, and a hospital in Maine's second-largest city already curtailed some admissions because of an "acute shortage" of nurses.

But most health workers have complied, and Maine residents in general have been supportive of the vaccine. The Maine Hospital Association and other health care groups support the requirement.

Last week, Maine became the fourth state to achieve a milestone of 70% of all residents being vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"These are the vaccines we were all hoping and praying for a year ago," Mills said. "Now we have them, and we should take full advantage of them."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineSupreme Courtcovid vaccine mandate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us