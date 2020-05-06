Subway Shutdown Begins; Infection Rates Spike Outside New York Amid Devastating Toll at Home

What to Know More than 30,000 people in the tri-state have died because of COVID-19, though officials acknowledge the real toll is likely higher; with NYC's probable fatalities included, NY state's deaths top 25,000 alone

Still, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are moving forward with their reopening strategies; NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will release its COVID-19 summer activities plan in the coming days

New York City's subway system began its unprecedented overnight shutdown early Wednesday, a measure to allow for deep disinfecting of all trains in its fleet to better protect essential workers

In New York City, the epicenter of the national coronavirus outbreak, the road to reopening continued Wednesday with another unprecedented shutdown: Subways.

The city halted its storied overnight service starting at 1 a.m. to allow for deep cleaning and disinfecting of trains and stations, a mission to improve deteriorating conditions Gov. Andrew Cuomo had described as a "disgusting affront" to the essential workers who use trains to get to work every day.

The governor had said one of his two greatest nightmares amid this crisis was healthcare workers, first responders and other key frontline staff saying they would decide to stay home, too. The other nightmare was not being able to stop the spread. New York has proven it can do the latter, Cuomo said.

Total and new daily hospitalizations have been slowly but steadily declining for days, along with the number of critically ill patients. The daily death tolls, while still staggering, are notably hundreds less each day than just a few weeks ago.

The trains, which had been running on a reduced schedule since the rapid ascent of the virus in late March, are now going to be stopped from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day. The NYPD has assigned more than 1,000 officers to secure many of the system's 472 stations, as fewer than 200 can be physically locked up.

Outreach teams of cops and nurses are being sent to 29 end-of-line stations to rouse homeless people from trains headed out of service and help them to shelters. Long a fixture on the city's subways, the homeless have been more noticeable on trains lately, with ridership down more than 90 percent.

The stoppage has some people wondering if all-night service will ever resume in the cash-strapped system. Cuomo pledged Tuesday that it will be back when the pandemic is over.

Take the New York metro area’s progress against the coronavirus out of the equation and the numbers show the rest of the United States is moving in the wrong direction, with the known infection rate rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns, an Associated Press analysis found Tuesday.

New confirmed infections per day exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins. And public health officials warn that the failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to many more deaths — perhaps tens of thousands — as people are allowed to venture out and businesses reopen.

Painfully aware of the price of progress, New York and New Jersey governors say they will not rush to reopen their states. Both say they're eager to do so. They just don't want to go through the process of the last three months again. Ever.

That's how long it's taken a virus relatively unknown to science last fall to kill more than 30,500 people in the tri-state area -- and more than 71,400 people in the country.

"There's no magic wand, no recipe other than social distancing," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. "If you're one of the folks itching to open, 385 entered the hospital in New Jersey yesterday with COVID-19. We hope all of them get out of there but sadly the data says not all will."

New York state alone has lost more than 25,000 people, including New York City's 5,383 probable fatalities. Even without those likely virus deaths, the state has confirmed 19,645 lives lost to COVID-19, 13,815 coming from the five boroughs. New Jersey has lost more to the virus than in all its wars combined -- 8,244 as of Tuesday. Connecticut's toll eclipsed 2,600 on the same day.

Infections have been confirmed in more than 482,000 people locally -- 321,192 in New York, 130,593 in New Jersey and 30,621 in Connecticut -- though the actual number sickened could be up to 10 times that. Nationally, more than 1.2 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.