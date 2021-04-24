New York Resumes J&J COVID-19 Vaccinations Following Federal Advice

Governors and state health advisers in the tri-state are green lighting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine once again following a nearly two-week pause in inoculations while federal officials examined the single-dose shot's possible side effects.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his state would resume use of the J&J vaccine on Saturday, effective immediately.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"World-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent state task force have reviewed data and reaffirmed that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can resume," Cuomo said in a press release.

In New York City, officials said they were planning for a number of scenarios, depending on what guidance was made Friday by federal health advisers. As did the state, city officials said Saturday morning they too would resume immediate use of the J&J shot.

The one-dose shot has been a key asset in community-focused vaccinations and would resume operations for homebound New Yorkers, as well as mobile van programs and pop-up sites at houses of worship, the city's mayor announced.

Top city leaders, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, received the J&J shot and reiterated their advise to take the one-dose shot if offered.

"I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and I trust it is safe and effective. If I had the chance to decide again, knowing what I know now, I would still choose to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Choksi said in a statement.

Asked the same question at a separate media appearance Friday, Murphy and his health commissioner also said they could reimplement Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines as early as Saturday if the feds approve it for use again.

Over in Connecticut, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not go back into use this weekend. The state is waiting until Monday to decide when, where and how they will use it going forward.

After a nearly two-week pause, health officials have urged the CDC to resume distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal, state and city agencies paused use of J&J shots April 13 due to concerns about blood clots. The CDC warned that if people have symptoms within three weeks after receiving the vaccine they should contact their health care providers.

Officials are now examining 15 reports of unusual clots, including a fatality, out of more than 8 million Americans given the one-dose vaccine so far. All of the cases involved women; 12 of the 15 involved clots in the brain.

The pause caused some concern about whether some Americans would be more hesitant to get vaccinated. Officials have stressed daily, if not multiple times daily, since the pause that the risk of not getting vaccinated is much higher than the clot risk for the vast majority.

The rare clot condition is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Here's what means and what signs you should look for if you're concerned.