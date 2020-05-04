reopening

Miami Beach Park Closed Again After Reopening Due to Face Mask Violations

Between Friday and Sunday, park rangers issued over 7,300 verbal warnings, mostly at South Pointe Park

NBC 6

A South Beach park is closing less than a week after spaces in Miami Beach reopened because city officials say a majority of people did not comply with social distancing guidelines over the weekend.

According to officials, South Pointe Park has been closed until further notice.

Over 7,300 verbal warnings were given to people who did not wear their face masks at parks, a majority of which occurred at South Pointe officials say.

"A busy weekend on Miami Beach following the reopening of some of our parks. Unfortunately, not everyone followed the rules put in place," officials said in a statement.

On Friday, Miami Beach reopened parks and marinas between certain hours and under specific health guidelines.

On top of the verbal warnings, city officials say over 1,300 people were asked to leave parks after closing, while nearly 500 social distancing warnings were given.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

social distancing 13 hours ago

American Public Space, Rebooted: What Might It Feel Like?

working from home 12 hours ago

Exhausted and Unfocused While Working From Home? You’re Not Alone

Florida’s statewide stay-at-home order expired Thursday, and many businesses, beaches and parks have reopened with social distancing and other rules in place.

This article tagged under:

reopeningCoronavirusMiami BeachSouth Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us