Some AMC Theaters to Reopen Next Week, Celebrate Centennial With 1920 Prices

The show will go on -- at retro prices!

Not only will biggest cinema operator in the country reopen some of its locations in exactly one week (Aug. 20) after being closed for months due to the pandemic, but it will celebrate its 100 years in business and -- to top it all off -- will charge the 1920 price of 15 cents a ticket to mark the occasion.

When the first wave of more than 100 AMC theaters reopen its doors to U.S. moviegoers for the first time in more than five months, AMC is celebrating its history with a throwback to the year it all started by offering “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

This is part of a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States. AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations by Sept. 3. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.

The one-day 15 cent ticketing celebration kicks off several promotions that guests will find as they return to AMC around the country, including throwback movies. In addition to the throwback movie titles that start August 20, guests can enjoy new movie releases almost immediately, which will be available at normal admission prices.

In 1920, the Dubinsky Brothers began operations with a single movie screen in Kansas City, Missouri. That single screen served as the foundation for what eventually became known as AMC Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies," CEO and President of AMC Theatres Adam Aron said in a statement. "As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

According to the company, two AMC theaters in the tri-state area, both in Connecticut, will be part of the first batch of its theaters to reopen. The theaters are: AMC Danbury 16, in Danbury, and AMC Plainville 20, in Hartford.

For a complete list of reopening theaters and more information, click here.