Six Flags to Open Self-Drive-Thru Safari Tour as NJ Loosens COVID Restrictions

Zoo giraffes feeding, Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure
Getty Images

Zoo giraffes feeding at Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)



Six Flags Great Adventure announced today that it will soon open its Safari adventure as it returns to a self-drive-thru experience in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Six Flags Great Adventure’s Safari was a self-drive-thru experience from 1974 through 2012. However, since 2013, Great Adventure has offered guided truck tours of the Safari. Now, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Safari will once again operate as a self-drive-thru experience.

The announcement comes after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced he is permitting drive-through events that implement social distancing guidelines.

According to the Six Flags Great Adventure, returning to a drive-through format allows guests to enjoy the 1,200 exotic animals from the privacy and safety of their own vehicles, while allowing for proper social distancing.

The theme park is currently finalizing new safety procedures to protect guests, team members, and animals, according to the them park.

However, the theme park and waterpark will remain closed until further notice following state, local, and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19.

To prevent overcrowding, the Safari experience will require advance registration using Six Flags’ online reservation system.

Although an opening date has not yet been confirmed, once it is the reservation system will be activated to allow Members, Season Pass Holders, and single-day ticket holders to make reservations at www.sixflags.com/reserve.

All tickets must be purchased online and in advance.

