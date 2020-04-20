Sierra Leone Ambassador With ‘Boundless Energy’ Dies of COVID-19 in New Jersey

What to Know Sierra Leone Ambassador Foday Mansaray, a representative of the International Human Rights Commission, is among the latest victims who died due to COVID-19 complications, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday

Sierra Leone Ambassador Foday Mansaray, a representative of the International Human Rights Commission, is among the latest victims who died due to COVID-19 complications, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday during his daily coronavirus press briefing.

"He was a strong advocate for his native Sierra Leone and especially for our states and our region’s Sierra Leonean and West African communities," Murphy said. "He put his community before himself and was always thinking about how else he could help others."

Mansaray, of Franklin Township, Somerset County, was a representative of the International Human Rights Commission Relief Fund trust and deputy foreign minister and high representative to the United Nations.

Murphy went on to describe Mansaray "as a kind and hardworker whose boundless energy and sense of humor spread to all who happened to be around him."

According to the IHRC, Mansaray was first appointed by the commission as Diplomatic Adviser in 2016. Since then, he has championed several initiatives, hosted and co-sponsored over sixty-five high level events at the United Nations, Geneva, Africa and Caribbean Islands.

Over the last quarter of a century, according to the IHRC, Mansaray had been involved in extensive community initiatives and human rights, and was an expert adviser on sustainable development projects in Africa and Caribbean.

On Monday, Murphy announced that the state has registered 4,377 COVID-19-related deaths to date. Total statewide cases have reached 88,806.