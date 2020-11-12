Seton Hall U. Moves to All-Remote Learning; Basketball Team on Pause Due to COVID

What to Know Classes at all of Seton Hall University's New Jersey campuses have moved to an all-remote learning beginning Thursday given that the state is experiencing an alarming number of COVID cases in recent weeks, including among its men's basketball program -- a program that has been put on pause following an outbreak among its personnel.

"Following the University’s Restart Plan, combined with a careful and continued analysis of COVID-19 public health statistics, we are announcing that all three campuses – South Orange, Newark and Nutley/Clifton – will pivot to all-remote teaching and learning beginning on Thursday, November 12, 2020," the university said.

This pivot to all-remote learning is in keeping with the university's existing Restart Plan and previous announcements to adjust its teaching and student life approach as conditions warrant.

Classes at all of Seton Hall University's New Jersey campuses have moved to an all-remote learning beginning Thursday given that the state is experiencing an alarming number of COVID cases in recent weeks, including among its men's basketball program -- a program that has been put on pause following an outbreak among its personnel.

"Following the University’s Restart Plan, combined with a careful and continued analysis of COVID-19 public health statistics, we are announcing that all three campuses – South Orange, Newark and Nutley/Clifton – will pivot to all-remote teaching and learning beginning on Thursday, November 12, 2020," the university said.

This pivot to all-remote learning is in keeping with the university's existing Restart Plan and previous announcements to adjust its teaching and student life approach as conditions warrant. The State of New Jersey-approved Restart Plan was designed to be flexible and accommodate any emerging scenario.

"As Seton Hall has done since the beginning of the pandemic, we have continued to incorporate the latest public health data and expert guidance into our planning. The health and well-being of our students, faculty, clergy, administration, and staff, as well as the community at large, continues to guide our decision-making," the university said in its all-remote learning announcement.

The university also shared additional details pertaining to campus life:

Students living on or near campus are strongly encouraged to get tested by Health Services prior to returning home;

Residence halls will remain open until Thanksgiving as originally planned. We realize that students will need to make travel arrangements to return home;

Food services on the South Orange campus will convert to “grab and go” beginning on Saturday, Nov.14;

Student events scheduled for the final days of the in-person semester will be moved online. We will continue to employ the enhanced safety and cleaning protocols currently in place;

Campus remains open. University services will continue to be provided under the reduced-density work environment in effect since August.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered bars and restaurants to halt indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an attempt to control a resurgence of the coronavirus.

A day before all-remote learning was to start, Seton Hall announced its men's basketball team has paused all team activities due to positive COVID-19 test results among the program's "Tier 1" personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, staff and managers.

“Our number one concern is that we keep everyone safe and healthy. Since we returned to campus in July, we have been diligent in following protocols and rigorously tested with no positives until this point. But as we’ve seen throughout the country and here locally, COVID-19 cases are on the rise and unfortunately it has reached our program. We will continue to monitor the situation and we look forward to resuming our preparation for the season when it is safe to do so," Seton Hall Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Willard said in a statement Wednesday.

The university's latest moves come as the Garden State is experiencing an alarming increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

New Jersey reported its second straight day of more than 3,000 new cases Wednesday, marking the first time it reported back-to-back tallies so high since April. The 3,877 new cases Tuesday marked an 87 percent increase over the numbers the day before; Wednesday's report dropped to just above 3,000.

Hospitalizations have reached levels the state hasn't seen since early June. For perspective, roughly one out of every 500 New Jersey residents has been diagnosed with the virus over the last seven days or so, data shows.

By comparison, about one in every 800 New Yorkers has tested positive in the last week. And the numbers in the former epicenter of the national crisis are worsening along with the numbers across virtually the entire country.

New COVID restrictions have gone into effect in New Jersey, some of them mirroring limits that Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced will be imposed in New York a day later, as the Garden State's governor seeks to beat back what he has described as a "devastating" recent increase in viral numbers.

Effective as a of 5 a.m. Thursday, bar seating is banned completely (congregating upright within bars is already probibited), while bars and restaurants must halt indoor service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. That includes casinos, though gaming can continue 24/7. Restaurants can place tables closer together than 6 feet, but only if they're separated by barriers. Outdoor dining and takeout aren't affected.

In New Jersey's largest city of Newark, which has seen its positivity rate soar beyond double the increasing statewide number, the mayor is expected to hold a morning news briefing outlining further restrictions. Ras Baraka has already taken steps beyond what Gov. Phil Murphy has done statewide as it relates to curfew, sports, senior housing, religious services and non-essential businesses.