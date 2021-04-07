President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he's bumping up his deadline by two weeks for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines. With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as seniors and essential, front-line workers, the president said that every adult in the U.S. will now be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19.

The announcement is somewhat symbolic and comes as states already were moving up their deadlines from the original May 1 goal, with more than 75% of states having already expanded access to all adults who want to get one of three available coronavirus vaccines.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

People 16 or 17 must get the Pfizer vaccine since that is the only shot authorized for people that age in the United States. People 18 and older can also access the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Here's where vaccination eligibility stands in every state: