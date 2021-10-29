See the Latest Vaccination Rates for NYC Workforce by Agency

New York City's COVID vaccine mandate has expanded to all public employees. It requires workers show proof of at least one dose. If not, they go on unpaid leave. The mandate for school and healthcare staff went into effect first. The deadline for another 160,000 workers, including NYPD and FDNY, is Friday, Oct. 29.

Corrections officers have until Dec. 1 to meet the requirement.

Here are the latest vaccination rates by city agency for all affected parties. This data was provided by City Hall Oct. 29, and is accurate as of 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

NYC Workforce Vaccination Summary by Agency

% of agency with at least one vaccine dose by date