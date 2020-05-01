See How Virus Has Spread in NY, NJ, CT Over 2 Months: A Biweekly Snapshot

More than 450,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the tri-state area to date. Antibody testing suggests the real total could up to 10 times higher. As New York, New Jersey and Connecticut look toward reopening, here's a biweekly snapshot of how their positive cases have grown since the first local case was announced in New York City on March 1. See a breakdown of each states' current cases by county across the three states here.

New York

3/1: 1

3/15: 729

4/1: 83,712

4/15: 213,779

4/30: 304,372

New Jersey

3/4: 1

3/15: 98

4/1: 22,259

4/15: 71,030

4/30: 118,652

Connecticut

3/8: 1

3/15: 26

4/1: 3,557

4/15: 14,755

4/30: 27,700