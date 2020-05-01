COVID-19

See How Virus Has Spread in NY, NJ, CT Over 2 Months: A Biweekly Snapshot

The three states have lost more than 27,000 people to the virus; their governors acknowledge the real toll is likely much higher

More than 450,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the tri-state area to date. Antibody testing suggests the real total could up to 10 times higher. As New York, New Jersey and Connecticut look toward reopening, here's a biweekly snapshot of how their positive cases have grown since the first local case was announced in New York City on March 1. See a breakdown of each states' current cases by county across the three states here.

New York

3/1: 1
3/15: 729
4/1: 83,712
4/15: 213,779
4/30: 304,372

New Jersey

3/4: 1
3/15: 98
4/1: 22,259
4/15: 71,030
4/30: 118,652

Connecticut

3/8: 1
3/15: 26
4/1: 3,557
4/15: 14,755
4/30: 27,700

