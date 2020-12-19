Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez Among First NY Lawmakers to Receive COVID Vaccine

A number of New York lawmakers received their first dose of the recently approved Pfizer vaccine, many taking to Twitter to announce their inoculation and encouraging others to do so when it becomes more widely available.

At least seven of the state's lawmakers between the Senate and House have received the vaccine since Friday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday and expects to get the second shot in January. She shared several behind-the-scenes snapshots of the experience.

If you have any questions or unease about the COVID vaccine, I got you!



I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.



Yday per national security policy (PPD40), Congress began getting vaccinated.



I took the jab & am here to answer your questions. Ask away! pic.twitter.com/ZyBgXi7kRl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 19, 2020

At the advice of the attending physician in the Capitol, I received the first of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine today.



The vaccine is safe and effective, and I encourage everyone to take it as it becomes available. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 19, 2020

Representatives John Katko and Antonio Delgado also received their first vaccine dose on Friday, they announced on Twitter.

Senator Chuck Schumer and House members Gregory Meeks, Nydia Velazquez and Tom Reed said they got their shot on Saturday.

"I know there’s skepticism, especially in communities like mine, but this is how we turn the page on the pandemic and return to normal," Meeks tweeted.

Today I got my first shot. My trust has always been in science and physicians, and they’ve determined that the vaccine is safe and effective.



I know there’s skepticism, especially in communities like mine, but this is how we turn the page on the pandemic and return to normal. pic.twitter.com/j7WTi5oPG7 — Rep. Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) December 19, 2020

It is with full confidence in science and the safety of the vaccine that I took the COVID-19 vaccine this morning.



As the distribution continues, I encourage all New Yorkers to take this step. Armed with science and a collective desire to defeat this virus, we will prevail. pic.twitter.com/3OggmMcvhZ — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) December 19, 2020

The COVID-19 vaccine will help protect our communities and save lives. Yesterday, I received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and I will continue to wear a mask, social distance, and follow the advice of medical experts to stop the spread. https://t.co/xEguFLvUBm — Antonio Delgado (@DelgadoforNY19) December 19, 2020

In accordance with guidance issued by Congress’s Office of the Attending Physician, today I joined many of my colleagues in receiving my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/ncfWryvWgi — Rep. John Katko (@RepJohnKatko) December 18, 2020