Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez Among First NY Lawmakers to Receive COVID Vaccine

A number of New York lawmakers received their first dose of the recently approved Pfizer vaccine, many taking to Twitter to announce their inoculation and encouraging others to do so when it becomes more widely available.
At least seven of the state's lawmakers between the Senate and House have received the vaccine since Friday.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday and expects to get the second shot in January. She shared several behind-the-scenes snapshots of the experience.
Representatives John Katko and Antonio Delgado also received their first vaccine dose on Friday, they announced on Twitter.
Senator Chuck Schumer and House members Gregory Meeks, Nydia Velazquez and Tom Reed said they got their shot on Saturday.
"I know there’s skepticism, especially in communities like mine, but this is how we turn the page on the pandemic and return to normal," Meeks tweeted.