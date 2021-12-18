Schools, Classrooms Close Doors Again in Latest Covid Surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break.

Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major school district to announce that all students will transition to remote learning as cases surge. The shift to online learning will begin Monday, four days before the start of winter break, and continue for two weeks after school resumes on Jan. 3.

In New York City, the Department of Education has closed 859 classrooms, quadruple the number of a month ago, and another nearly 2,500 were partially closed as newly reported Covid-19 infections rose sharply in the city. The city averaged 2,899 confirmed cases each day over the past week, according to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, up from a daily average of around 1,800 cases over the past 28 days.

