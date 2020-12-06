Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, President Trump Says in Tweet

Former New York City mayor and current lawyer for the president has tested positive for the coronavirus, Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The president referred to Rudy Giuliani in his tweet as "by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC," adding well wishes to his personal attorney.

Trump did not elaborate on any specifics of Giuliani's condition or whether the 76-year-old was experiencing symptoms related to the virus.

According to a count by NBC News, Giuliani is the 20th person close to Trump who has tested positive for the virus since the president's election night party.

His son, Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to the president, said he tested positive for COVID-19 back on Nov. 20.

Since the election, Giuliani has led the Trump campaign's so far unsuccessful attempt to overturn election results in a number of states.

Giuliani has continued to push unverified claims of voter fraud, appearing publicly for weeks without wearing a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As recently as last Thursday, Giuliani appeared maskless at a meeting with Georgia lawmakers.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.