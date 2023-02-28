Rockland County COVID-19 Call Center Closing After 3 Years

What to Know After three years in operation, the Rockland County COVID-19 call center is closing.

The call centers’ last day is Tuesday.

The COVID-19 call center was launched in early March 2020 at the start of the pandemic due to the high volume of calls the Health Department was receiving about the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 call center was launched in early March 2020 at the start of the pandemic due to the high volume of calls the Health Department was receiving about the coronavirus. The center provided information to schools, medical professionals, state agencies and community organizations about COVID-19 and vaccines.

In total, during its time, the call center received 19,163 calls.

“When the pandemic began, our COVID-19 Call Center became a vital lifeline to keep Rockland residents informed of our local situation,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. “I want to recognize county personnel who took on this difficult task at the onset of the pandemic and applaud their tireless work maintaining it up until this point.”

According to Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, after Tuesday, residents can get COVID-19 information and make COVID-19 vaccine appointments by visiting https://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/ or calling 845-364-2500.

“I commend our staff for their tireless efforts to assist the community during this global pandemic. As the number of COVID-19-related calls continues to decrease, the Health Department is able to reallocate personnel to other critical health work,” Ruppert said, adding that the public should continue to stay up-to-date with their vaccines, stay home and isolate when sick, wash hands frequently, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wear a mask in public areas if you feel sick and must go out, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

While the call center may be closing, information about COVID-19 will still be available.Tthe New York State Department of Health website https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home, the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/about-covid-19.html, and the New York State Department of Health Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 will still continue providing updated information.