Rockettes Christmas Spectacular Cancels Shows Due to Breakthrough Infections

The Radio City Rockettes became the latest casualty of the sweeping COVID-19 surge to disrupt Manhattan's bustling live performance industry.

Adding to the growing list of Broadway show cancelations, "The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" has announced the cancelations of all four of its Friday performances due to breakthrough infections among its crew.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We regret to announce that the four shows scheduled for today, Friday, December 17 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible," the show said.

A seated audience waiting for the 11 a.m. spectacle to begin learned of the positive case moments before the show was to go on. The Radio City Rockettes were scheduled for shows at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m.

There's no word yet on how future weekend shows will be impacted.

After over a year and a half of shutdowns due to the pandemic, the Radio City Rockettes are finally back on the stage and New Yorkers are more excited than ever to go see them preform. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

Positive cases have swept through midtown in recent days, prompting temporary closures of popular restaurants in the city as well as a handful of Broadway productions. Here's a list of the latest Broadway cancelations.

Radio City has served as a beacon for some of New York's leaders eager to point to the state's success in combating the pandemic. In the spring, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at the music hall where he announced the end of a mask mandate for vaccinated New Yorkers and a first for live events: the concluding night of the Tribeca Film Festival where all attendees had to be vaccinated in order to attend.

And just last week, the state partnered with the Rockettes on a vaccine drive, offering free tickets to the Christmas Spectacular to New Yorkers getting their booster shots.