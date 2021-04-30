Rite Aid Expands Vaccine Access to All Pharmacies, Adds Walk-in Options

Rite Aid, one of the major pharmacy chains and vaccine distributors in the United States, announced Friday an expansion of vaccine appointments at all 2,500 locations found across 17 states.

The pharmacy chain currently carries the COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

In its announcement Friday, Rite Aid said the expansion follows the latest vaccination guidance issued by the president, allowing the vaccinations of people 16 and older.

Additionally, the company announced its locations would start allowing for walk-in customers on a limited basis.

"While scheduling appointments in advance is recommended to reduce wait time and guarantee availability of the vaccine, Rite Aid is now also accommodating walk-in vaccines on a limited basis in every store," a statement from the company read. "People interested in a walk-in appointment are encouraged to visit their local Rite Aid to confirm availability.

Rite Aid Chief Operating Officer Jim Peters called the walk-in expansion at all locations a crucial step in meeting the needs of people with limited or no technology access.

Vaccinations for those ages 16 and 17 should contact pharmacy locations directly to schedule appointments. Certain locations providing the Pfizer vaccine to that age group can be found here.

Rite Aid pharmacy locations for 16 and 17 year olds are limited; there are 12 locations in New Jersey, five in New York and two in Connecticut.

Pharmacy appointments -- at places like CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and other local pharmacies -- can be scheduled online at each of the pharmacies’ websites.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine can also find available appointments using VaccineFinder.org. Although appointments cannot be scheduled directly through the website, the portal is updated daily with open vaccination slots throughout the area and provides links to schedule appointments.

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.